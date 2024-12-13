Dallas Cowboys serenade fans with Christmas carols
With just under two weeks remaining until Christmas, the Dallas Cowboys are getting in the spirit.
Dallas is hosting the seventh annual Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza powered by Reliant, which is held at The Star in Frisco. The event began in late November and will run the next two Friday and Saturday nights, ending on Dec. 21.
To help promote the final weeks of the extravaganza, the social media team busted out their tiny microphones and karaoke machine for several players. The result is a hilarious rendition of Jingle Bells, kicked off by defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
Eric Kendricks might not be ready for a world tour but he definitely brought the most emotion to the table. Whether or not he can sing like a pro, he was willing to put it out there with confidence.
The same can't be said for Luke Schoonmaker, who gave it an excellent try but his face was screaming "why am I doing this" the entire time.
As for the most entertaining, that goes to Jake Ferguson. Like his fellow tight end, he didn't seem too thrilled and lost the little motivation he had when he saw the word "o'er." He then gave up after the "bells on bobtails ring" line.
For anyone wishing to attend the Christmas Extravaganza in Frisco, Morris Claiborne will be in attendence on Friday with Miss Amarica Madison March there Saturday. The closing week will have Jerry and Gene Jones on Friday followed by former linebacker Dat Nguyen to close it out Saturday the 21st.
