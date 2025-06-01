Cowboys seventh-rounder labeled 'NFL draft day steal' after OTAs
The Dallas Cowboys may have struck gold in the 2025 NFL Draft. Following this year's draft, Dallas received rave reviews for the value they were able to land throughout the first few rounds.
In the later rounds, the Cowboys continued making strong selections with players like Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, but an unheralded seventh-rounder may have been their best selection on the final day.
UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia has received high praise early in OTAs and has even earned first-ream reps just weeks into his NFL career.
Toia's emergence has been a welcomed surprise, especially with the Cowboys' question marks at the position as former first-round pick Mazi Smith continues to struggle early in his career.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski took a look at the top NFL rookies who "already look like draft day steals," and Toia was among the select few to make the list.
"The Cowboys chose UCLA's Jay Toia in this year's seventh round. The 6-foot-2, 342-pound rookie is a powerful, old-school nose tackle capable of eating up blocks, resetting the line of scrimmage and allow those around him to make plays while he does the dirty work," the article states.
"The Cowboys coaching staff has already taken notice of his effort and skills by giving him reps with the first-team defense. Again, no team is running in full pads yet. Players are constantly being rotated into the mix. Where Toia actually stands won't be determined until live sessions during training camp. Yet the disappointment over Smith coupled with the Toia's potential and play-style makes everyone raise an eyebrow and go, 'Hmmm.'"
If Toia turns out to be a hidden gem in Dallas, it will be a welcomed surprise and immediately fill one of the biggest remaining gaps on the roster.
It will be interesting to see how Toia continues to develop and transition to the NFL, but for now, he's off to a hot start.
