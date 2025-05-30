Cowboys rookie darkhorse is emerging with first-team reps at OTAs
The Dallas Cowboys made three selections in the seventh and final round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The first of those three would be UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia.
You can see why the Cowboys' front office is a big fan of Toia. The former Bruins star is an instant run blocker with his six-foot-three, 325lb frame.
On Thursday, the Cowboys conducted voluntary OTAs, and the seventh-round selection had some work with the team's starters.
It should be no surprise to anyone that the Cowboys are giving early run to Toia during OTAs. Just two years ago, the Cowboys selected defensive tackle Mazi Smith with their first-round pick.
While late last season, the former Michigan star started to show signs of hope. It has been a slow build in getting Smith to be one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league.
If Smith's trajectory continues to go up, it can't hurt to have Toia pushing the former first-round pick for playing time.
According to Pro Football Focus, Toia had his best collegiate season in 2024. The site rated the former Bruins star with a 69 overall grade.
Toia probably has a long way to go when it comes to actually seeing the field in the regular season. However, this has to be a good early sign that the coaching staff trusts him to see action with the starters in OTAs.
