Cowboys should add recently-released Super Bowl-winning QB to practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with backup quarterback Will Grier during the final roster cuts on Tuesday, but should give him the call to rejoin the team on its practice squad.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Will Grier waives to the fans before a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Will Grier waives to the fans before a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have officially trimmed their roster down to 53 players, and all attention will turn to the start of the regular season.

There were a few surprises from the Cowboys' roster cuts, and a few players that might have been snubbed from the final roster. However, in the end, the coaching staff feels they have the best 53 players to lead them into the season.

One player that was released today was backup quarterback Will Grier.

It appears the team still has faith in Joe Milton for the second-string spot, but that doesn't mean Grier's playing career in Dallas is over.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Grier can still return to the practice squad, which would give the Cowboys an emergency quarterback if something were to happen to Dak Prescott. Let's not go down that road again.

The former Cowboys backup started last season on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad before returning to the Dallas practice squad and finishing the year on the Cowboys' active roster in the season finale. His brief time in Philly was enough to earn him a Super Bowl ring.

It's interesting that Grier was one of the cuts on Tuesday. Many felt that Milton did not do enough to secure the backup role, while Grier actually led a few impressive drives during the preseason.

No matter what the debate was, Grier could still find a future in Dallas this season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier speaks with Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier speaks with Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

