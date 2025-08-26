Cowboys should add recently-released Super Bowl-winning QB to practice squad
The Dallas Cowboys have officially trimmed their roster down to 53 players, and all attention will turn to the start of the regular season.
There were a few surprises from the Cowboys' roster cuts, and a few players that might have been snubbed from the final roster. However, in the end, the coaching staff feels they have the best 53 players to lead them into the season.
One player that was released today was backup quarterback Will Grier.
It appears the team still has faith in Joe Milton for the second-string spot, but that doesn't mean Grier's playing career in Dallas is over.
Grier can still return to the practice squad, which would give the Cowboys an emergency quarterback if something were to happen to Dak Prescott. Let's not go down that road again.
The former Cowboys backup started last season on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad before returning to the Dallas practice squad and finishing the year on the Cowboys' active roster in the season finale. His brief time in Philly was enough to earn him a Super Bowl ring.
It's interesting that Grier was one of the cuts on Tuesday. Many felt that Milton did not do enough to secure the backup role, while Grier actually led a few impressive drives during the preseason.
No matter what the debate was, Grier could still find a future in Dallas this season.
