Dallas Cowboys waive promising UDFA safety, likely practice squad candidate
There are always surprise cuts as teams trim their rosters to 53 players, and that was the case for the Dallas Cowboys.
With the roster deadline approaching, the Cowboys informed defensive back Israel Mukuamu that he wouldn’t be retained. While it raised eyebrows seeing him cut, it meant there was a chance for undrafted free agent safety Alijah Clark could make the roster.
That won’t be the case, however, as Clark has also been named among the team’s cuts.
Clark had seven tackles in the preseason, five of which were in the first game against the Los Angeles Rams. In addition to his work in the preseason, Clark was a constant stand out in training camp for Dallas.
If he clears waivers, it’s likely the Cowboys bring him back to the practice squad.
Clark spent four years at Syracuse where he registered 189 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.
With him and Mukuamu being released, it seems as though Zion Childress, an undrafted defensive back from Kentucky, is set to make the roster. Childress has also been a standout throughout the preseason, proving to be an option as a potential slot cornerback for the Cowboys.
