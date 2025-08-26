Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys waive promising UDFA safety, likely practice squad candidate

There have been some surprising cuts by the Dallas Cowboys, including a promising UDFA at safety.

Randy Gurzi

Syracuse defensive back Alijah Clark runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Syracuse defensive back Alijah Clark runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are always surprise cuts as teams trim their rosters to 53 players, and that was the case for the Dallas Cowboys.

With the roster deadline approaching, the Cowboys informed defensive back Israel Mukuamu that he wouldn’t be retained. While it raised eyebrows seeing him cut, it meant there was a chance for undrafted free agent safety Alijah Clark could make the roster.

MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men

That won’t be the case, however, as Clark has also been named among the team’s cuts.

Clark had seven tackles in the preseason, five of which were in the first game against the Los Angeles Rams. In addition to his work in the preseason, Clark was a constant stand out in training camp for Dallas.

Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark in action against the Stanford Cardinal.
Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark in action against the Stanford Cardinal. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

If he clears waivers, it’s likely the Cowboys bring him back to the practice squad.

MORE: Cowboys waive special teams ace in WR logjam en route to 53-man roster

Clark spent four years at Syracuse where he registered 189 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

With him and Mukuamu being released, it seems as though Zion Childress, an undrafted defensive back from Kentucky, is set to make the roster. Childress has also been a standout throughout the preseason, proving to be an option as a potential slot cornerback for the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys safeties Malik Hooker, Israel Mukuamu, and cornerback Zion Childress watch from the sidelines.
Dallas Cowboys safeties Malik Hooker, Israel Mukuamu, and cornerback Zion Childress watch from the sidelines. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale

4 Cowboys cut candidates team must hope clear waiver wire for practice squad

James Houston not making Cowboys final cut would be roster malpractice

Ex-NFL exec blames Micah Parsons for dragging out Cowboys contract drama

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News