Dallas Cowboys should reward Micah Parsons' sign of good faith
Micah Parsons showed up early for Dallas Cowboys minicamp as he and Trevon Diggs were seen at The Star on Monday.
This is excellent news for both players, but for different reasons. Diggs is rehabbing a knee injury and has done so away from the team. His arrival suggests there are no hard feelings between the two sides.
MORE: 3 players to watch during Dallas Cowboys 2025 minicamp
As for Parsons, he’s heading into the final year of his current deal and desires a new contract. The Cowboys have been slow in negotiations (again) but Parsons’ arrival proves he has faith that it will all work out.
Instead of dragging out the negotiations, Jerry and Stephen Jones should be rewarding their star player for showing good faith, especially since other superstar pass rushers aren’t doing so.
Ian Rapoport reported that Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt isn’t in attendance as his team opens minicamp.
The same is true for Trey Hendrickson, who isn’t attending the Cincinnati Bengals mandatory camp.
No one should knock Watt or Hendrickson for their stance, especially Dallas fans. Oftentimes, it’s the only way to get the team to find some urgency, which was proven during CeeDee Lamb’s negotiations last year.
That said, Parsons — who is often unfairly criticized — is putting the team first. Hopefully, the Jones family uses that as a reason for urgency.
