Cowboys stars Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs work out together before minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys are eagerly awaiting a resolution to a pair of issues that involve two of their top stars.
On one hand, they are waiting for the Micah Parsons contract situation to come to a final conclusion. On the other, they are closely monitoring the health of injured cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was shut down toward to end of last season so that he could undergo chondral tissue graft surgery on his left knee.
Diggs is expected to miss the beginning of the regular season, while there is no telling when the Parsons situation will come to a head.
But regardless, it now appears that both are set to be with and around the team for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.
According to Diggs' Instagram story, both he and Parsons were together ahead of the start of mini camp, working out at the Star in Frisco.
This certainly comes as welcome news for the Cowboys, particularly in the case of Parsons, who has been in the midst of a contract dispute with the team and did not show up for optional OTAs over the last couple of weeks.
Parsons is expected to land a massive deal that will make him one of if not the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL. But in classic Cowboys fashion, it appears as if Jerry Jones is going to wait until the last possible minute to find an agreeable deal.
As for Diggs, it is also a very welcome site for Dallas to see their top corner making such significant progress in his recovery.
Diggs' medical team, led by Dr. Sharif Tabba had already posted a video of him working out last week on their social media accounts, with the results looking as if Diggs was much further ahead of schedule than many anticipated he would be.
And with the pair now together at the team facility going through workouts, it seems that all signs are pointing in the right direction for both Cowboys stars.
