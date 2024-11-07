Cowboys 5-round mock draft post Jonathan Mingo trade lands star RB
The Dallas Cowboys decided to make a move on Tuesday, sending a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Mingo.
They took a lot of heat for the move, but Mike McCarthy says they had a third-round grade on the Ole Miss wideout in the 2023 NFL Draft. If they're right, and Mingo develops into a serviceable No. 2, then they'll get the last laugh. Especially if they hit on the remainder of their picks.
With that in mind, here's a look at what direction they might go now that Mingo is in the mix with this 5-round mock draft.
Round 1: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The greatest need in Dallas right now has to be at running back. Rico Dowdle is leading the way in 2024 with 484 yards from scrimmage. He’s been good but he’s not a game-changer. That’s why Ashton Jeanty is the pick in Round 1.
MORE: Mike McCarthy ‘embarrassed’ with himself after Dallas Cowboys latest loss
The Boise State running back has 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground through eight games. He’s a local product who played at Frisco and could be exactly what this offense needs to become dominant once again.
Round 2: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
Zack Martin is a free agent and might be done playing at the end of the year. Dallas isn’t likely to find someone who can truly fill his massive shoes but they’ll need more talent for the line. Enter Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson.
He has the skill set to start from day one and even if Dallas believes T.J. Bass can start, having options is never a bad thing. Especially if Terence Steele continues to struggle. Jackson’s presence could lead to some shuffling since Tyler Smith can play left tackle and Tyler Guyton might be a better fit on the right side.
Round 3: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
Once again, a need based approach takes over in Round 3. Osa Odighizuwa will be a free agent this offseason, and Dallas isn’t going to break the bank to keep him around. Instead, they use the draft for their next 3-tech and land T.J. Sanders from South Carolina.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to add another young WR after Jonathan Mingo trade
A 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, Sanders was built to play the position. He’s proven to be a solid pass rusher with 7.5 sacks the past two seasons but most importantly, he’s a plus defender against the run.
Round 5: Nickolas Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
After taking the fourth round off, the Cowboys are back in Round 5 and target a defensive player once again. This time, it's Nickolas Martin, a redshirt junior from Oklahoma State.
Martin is undersized at 6-foot-0 and 220 pounds but is decent against the run, while being solid in coverage. He brings a lot in the pass rush department as well, recoding six sacks in 2023.
