Cowboys projected compensatory picks for 2026 NFL Draft revealed
The Dallas Cowboys have put together a fantastic offseason, putting together a draft class that is booming in potential while also being more active in NFL free agency than most years.
Really, the only benefit of the Cowboys' often inactivity in free agency has been their ability to pick up compensatory picks for players who departed for other teams.
This approach by the front office led to a league-maximum four compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
MORE: Cowboys had 2 of top 5 NFL Draft value picks on Day 2, per advanced analytics
Despite the Cowboys being more active in free agency than in recent years, they are still projected to be awarded two compensatory picks for their free agent departures, according to Over the Cap.
The Cowboys are projected to receive two fifth-round compensatory picks for the departures of longtime Cowboys veterans DeMarcus Lawrence and Jourdan Lewis.
The Cowboys would have likely received an additional compensatory pick for the loss of Chauncey Golston in free agency; however, the team signed Dante Fowler Jr. as a replacement.
MORE: Latest on Cowboys, George Pickens trade rumors shared by NFL insider
This offseason, the Cowboys were able to use two fifth-round compensatory selections in trade packages for cornerback Kaiir Elam and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., who fill massive holes on the roster.
Could this lead to the Cowboys packaging some of their 2026 picks for a potential wide receiver or other veteran talent, knowing that they have two additional picks next year?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
3 notable cut candidates for Dallas Cowboys after NFL Draft
Cowboys had 2 of top 5 NFL Draft value picks on Day 2, per advanced analytics
Cowboys ‘more than probable’ to add veteran WR, per team insider