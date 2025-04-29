Cowboys Country

Cowboys projected compensatory picks for 2026 NFL Draft revealed

The Dallas Cowboys are projected to have two compensatory picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Koby Skillern

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have put together a fantastic offseason, putting together a draft class that is booming in potential while also being more active in NFL free agency than most years.

Really, the only benefit of the Cowboys' often inactivity in free agency has been their ability to pick up compensatory picks for players who departed for other teams.

This approach by the front office led to a league-maximum four compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

MORE: Cowboys had 2 of top 5 NFL Draft value picks on Day 2, per advanced analytics

Despite the Cowboys being more active in free agency than in recent years, they are still projected to be awarded two compensatory picks for their free agent departures, according to Over the Cap.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) rushes during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard,
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence rushes during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are projected to receive two fifth-round compensatory picks for the departures of longtime Cowboys veterans DeMarcus Lawrence and Jourdan Lewis.

The Cowboys would have likely received an additional compensatory pick for the loss of Chauncey Golston in free agency; however, the team signed Dante Fowler Jr. as a replacement.

MORE: Latest on Cowboys, George Pickens trade rumors shared by NFL insider

This offseason, the Cowboys were able to use two fifth-round compensatory selections in trade packages for cornerback Kaiir Elam and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., who fill massive holes on the roster.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Could this lead to the Cowboys packaging some of their 2026 picks for a potential wide receiver or other veteran talent, knowing that they have two additional picks next year?

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys' way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft

3 notable cut candidates for Dallas Cowboys after NFL Draft

Cowboys had 2 of top 5 NFL Draft value picks on Day 2, per advanced analytics

Cowboys ‘more than probable’ to add veteran WR, per team insider

Meet Madeline Salter: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

Home/Draft