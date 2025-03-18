Solomon Thomas overjoyed to join Dallas Cowboys, Aaron Whitecotton
This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys made several additions to their roster. Their new running backs and the reunion with Dante Fowler have gotten most of the headlines but the addition of Solomon Thomas can be just as important.
Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in 2017, spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets. He played some of his best football during that tenure, even recording 8.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys find Dak Prescott an elite weapon in latest mock draft
Now the Texas native is returning home and couldn’t be happier. Thomas said he’s not only excited to play for Dallas, but is happy to do so while playing for defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton — who held the same role with the Jets while Thomas played for them.
"When I saw Coach Whitecotton signed with Dallas, I was super excited because I was like, 'Dang, this may be a chance for me to play at home, to play under Whitecotton another year, and to make everything aligned.' I was manifesting it right away when I saw that happen. I was like, 'I want to be a Dallas Cowboy. I want to come home. I don't want to have to move any more. This is where I want to play. This is where I want to win.'“
Thomas hasn’t lived up to the expectations that come with being the third overall selection but the Stanford product is a talented rotational defender who will help the rest of the unit follow Whitecotton’s plan.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: QB breakdown, analysis
Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Dante Fowler shares message with Cowboys fans after free agency reunion
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries