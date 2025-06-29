Cowboys star going viral for forced handshake with huge rival on TikTok
Jake Ferguson was a fourth-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL draft out of Wisconsin. He was able to develop into one of the top tight ends in the game following a breakout campaign in 2023.
That year, Ferguson racked up 761 yards and five touchdowns on 71 receptions. His numbers were down in 2024, but he was dealing with a knee injury and was without his star quarterback, Dak Prescott, for much of the season.
MORE: Cowboys' Trevon Diggs attends LIV Golf Dallas with GOAT sidekick
This offseason has been a busy one for Ferguson, who changed his approach in an effort to get better in his third season. He was also recently engaged to basketball star and social media influencer Haley Cavinder. While most of us can admit our spouses bring out the best in us, Cavinder just took Ferguson down a dark path.
A viral TikTok video shows Cavinder forcing Ferguson to shake hands with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. On the other side of the equation, Kittle's wife, Claire, is forcing him to do the same.
While Kittle was all smiles, Ferguson looked as though he was being tortured.
Of course, it's all in good fun as Claire Kittle has been friendly with Haley and her twin sister Hanna for quite some time. Even Kittle and Ferguson have been seen together, despite the fact that their teams are rivals on the field.
Still, it's a little painful to see any Cowboys' player out with Kittle, who has a history of torching them.
