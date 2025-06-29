Cowboys' Trevon Diggs attends LIV Golf Dallas with GOAT sidekick
The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying their free time for the next couple of weeks before flying out to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp on Monday, July 21.
This weekend, Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs enjoyed some R&R by pulling up to the Maridoe Golf Club for the final round of LIV Golf Dallas.
During his time at the club, Diggs was rubbing shoulders with some of the top entertainment stars like comedian Chris Tucker and WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil. He also linked up with golf star Bubba Watson.
MORE: Cowboys land 'dynamic' RB in 2026 mock draft who could be missing piece
But, the one guest who caught everyone's attention was Diggs' GOAT sidekick, a literal goat.
Legendary.
And here are some of the other big moments from Diggs' time on the course.
It's been a good offseason for Diggs as he recovrs from a season-ending knee injury for the second straight season.
Diggs is expected to miss the start of the 2025 NFL campaign for the Cowboys, but he has been making progress in his rehab and has shared several positive updates throughout the offseason.
MORE: Cowboys legend Michael Irvin lands starring role in film with Baldwin brother
He has been participating in mandatory minicamp and OTAs with the rehab group, so we'll have to see how he continues improving when the team travels to California for the start of training camp on Monday, July 21.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Ranking the 3 most overrated Cowboys players on the 2025 roster
Cowboys offseason move has NFL's 'full attention,' could 'tilt' NFC East race
Cowboys land pending free agent All-Pro replacement in 2026 mock draft
Cowboys star named 'top bounce-back' fantasy candidate for 2025 NFL season
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc