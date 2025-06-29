Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs attends LIV Golf Dallas with GOAT sidekick

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs pulled up to LIV Golf Dallas for a great experience and rubbed shoulders with some major entertainment stars.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboy Trevon Diggs and LIV Golf broadcast member, Annabel Angel, before the final round of LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club.
Dallas Cowboy Trevon Diggs and LIV Golf broadcast member, Annabel Angel, before the final round of LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club. / Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying their free time for the next couple of weeks before flying out to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp on Monday, July 21.

This weekend, Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs enjoyed some R&R by pulling up to the Maridoe Golf Club for the final round of LIV Golf Dallas.

During his time at the club, Diggs was rubbing shoulders with some of the top entertainment stars like comedian Chris Tucker and WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil. He also linked up with golf star Bubba Watson.

MORE: Cowboys land 'dynamic' RB in 2026 mock draft who could be missing piece

But, the one guest who caught everyone's attention was Diggs' GOAT sidekick, a literal goat.

Dallas Cowboy Trevon Diggs poses for a photo at the RangeGoats GC activation before the final round of LIV Golf Dallas
Dallas Cowboy Trevon Diggs poses for a photo at the RangeGoats GC activation in the fan village before the final round of LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club. / Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf

Legendary.

And here are some of the other big moments from Diggs' time on the course.

Dallas Cowboy Trevon Diggs and Chris Tucker are seen in Club 54 during the final round of LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Clu
Dallas Cowboy Trevon Diggs and Chris Tucker are seen in Club 54 during the final round of LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club. / Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf
Dallas Cowboy Trevon Diggs & Captain Bubba Watson of RangeGoats GC pose in a photo before the final round of LIV Golf Dalla
Dallas Cowboy Trevon Diggs and Captain Bubba Watson of RangeGoats GC pose for a photo before the final round of LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club. / Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf

It's been a good offseason for Diggs as he recovrs from a season-ending knee injury for the second straight season.

Diggs is expected to miss the start of the 2025 NFL campaign for the Cowboys, but he has been making progress in his rehab and has shared several positive updates throughout the offseason.

MORE: Cowboys legend Michael Irvin lands starring role in film with Baldwin brother

He has been participating in mandatory minicamp and OTAs with the rehab group, so we'll have to see how he continues improving when the team travels to California for the start of training camp on Monday, July 21.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Ranking the 3 most overrated Cowboys players on the 2025 roster

Cowboys offseason move has NFL's 'full attention,' could 'tilt' NFC East race

Cowboys land pending free agent All-Pro replacement in 2026 mock draft

Cowboys star named 'top bounce-back' fantasy candidate for 2025 NFL season

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News