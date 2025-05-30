Dallas Cowboys star's hidden talent discovered during paintball trip
Since taking over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer has been making a strong impression on the franchise. Two things he wants to build right out of the gate are relationships and competition.
Throughout OTAs, competition has been a focal point with several players moving around on the practice field. Off of the field, the relationships and competition can intertwine.
The Dallas Morning News detailed a field trip Schottenheimer took the players on during the first week of OTAs. During that trip, safety Markquese Bell got to show off a hidden talent to his teammates.
In a hilarious blurb in the piece, it was revealed that Bell is a deadly paintball player. "Oh, my God: Markquese Bell could probably go to SEAL Team 6," one Cowboys player joked.
You know someone out there has the tape, so that has to be released. And while Bell is a sniper on the paintball range, the Cowboys are hoping he can be a sniper in the secondary.
The fourth-year safety, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M in 2022, recently earned a three-year, $9 million contract extension from the Cowboys. He shined as a hybrid linebacker-safety in 2023, but was slowed in 2024 due to a shoulder injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery.
This season, Bell is hoping to be healthy and continue to carve out a role with the team.
During that impressive 2023 season, Bell recorded 94 tackles, two forced fumbles, and four passes defensed. If he can return to form and bring that competitiveness from the paintball range, Bell should be able to make an impact in Matt Eberflus' system.
