Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'
Ever since being selected as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer has preached one thing consistently—culture.
He believes winning starts with building the right environment where they encourage teamwork and growth. On Thursday, he expanded on his thoughts and laid out a lofty goal.
Schottenheimer says he wants his team to be known for housing the “greatest culture in professional sports.”
He admitted that was “saying a lot,” but added that it’s no different than saying they want to win Super Bowls. The rookie head coach added that everyone needs to have a standard, and for him he expects his organization’s version of standard to be the best.
Schottenheimer also expressed the need to be authentic. He said it’s a “recipe for disaster” when coaches attempt to be someone they’re not.
Since being hired, Schottenheimer has won people over with this authentic approach. He credits that to some advice he got from his father, legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer, who told him to never change no matter what job he got.
We’ll have to wait to see if the Cowboys truly transform their culture but once again, Coach Schotty is impressing with his vision.
