Brian Schottenheimer keeping energy high at Cowboys OTAs
The Brian Schottenheimer era has been off to a positive start, with the new Dallas Cowboys head coach making a strong impression on players and media covering the team.
Schottenheimer has brought the enthusiasm to practice and has continuously been praised for his "energy" and "authentic" approach to coaching. It is undeniable that Schottenheimer is making his impact felt and changing the culture in Dallas during his first year as an NFL head coach.
It was much needed.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'
On Thursday, the Cowboys practiced in front of the media for a second time, and there were some wondering whether Schottenheimer's high-energy approach would hold strong. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the energy from Coach Schotty "continues to stand out."
Harris noted that Schottenheimer was making the rounds to every position group during drills, including the rehab ground, all while rocking his signature visor with a twist.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer reveals why he wears a visor
Schottenheimer has made it clear that he wants to build strong relationships with his players, and he's going out of his way to put actions behind his words.
The Cowboys have another OTA practice that will be open to the media, before a brief hiatus until mandatory minicamp begins in June.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer sends clear message on Cowboys offensive identity
Let's hope the energy stays high and that it pays off with some wins in the fall.
