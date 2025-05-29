Dak Prescott 'developmental phase' comment spun wildly out of context
When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, talking heads on television and online love to use the team for engagement. After all, they are America's Team. People know this, which is why the Cowboys are dragged into every conversation.
People also love to take unnecessary shots at Dallas or its players, especially the quarterback.
Very few players are as disrespected as Dak Prescott, who was runner-up for the NFL MVP award just over a year ago. That was on full display on Thursday after head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer sends clear message on Cowboys offensive identity
Schottenheimer was asked about backup quarterback Joe Milton and whether he was in the "developmental phase." That led to Schottenheimer saying all of the quarterbacks can continue to learn, using Dak Prescott as a general example.
"I think they all are," Schottenheimer told reporters. "I think Dak is in the developmental phase, and that sounds crazy for a guy that's played that much, but there are things that we're tweaking with Dak. I don't think it's just for Joe.
MORE: Dak Prescott, Brian Schottenheimer fail to crack top 20 of NFL's top QB-coach duos
"Joe is a guy that we all know about the talent, but the system he came from in Tennessee created some challenges... the minute these quarterbacks think they've figured it all out, it's probably time to think about doing something different, because the way defenses attack in this league, it makes it almost impossible to ever relax."
Because this is the Dallas Cowboys and people love to take shots at Dak Prescott whenever they can, the quote was spun and presented to appear like Schottenheimer was saying Prescott needs to continue developing.
Again, Schottenheimer was referring to all of the team's quarterbacks. There was another point in the press conference where the head coach mentioned some potential changes coming with Prescott.
MORE: Cowboys tweaking Dak Prescott's famous 'here we go' cadence?
Those comments were related to Prescott's "here we go" cadence.
So, Cowboys Nation, there is no need to ring the alarm bells.
Schottenheimer was saying nothing more than all quarterbacks can continue to learn throughout their careers. It had nothing to do with his thoughts on where Prescott stands as a quarterback.
But at least the Cowboys haters got their engagement, and $40 from X.
