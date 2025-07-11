Cowboys Country

Cowboys star makes appearance at Nike youth football camp

Local high school kids were able to go through skill competitions with a Dallas Cowboys defender on Friday.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa celebrates a sack in the second half against the Washington Commanders.
Earlier this offseason, Osa Odighizuwa secured a massive extension from the Dallas Cowboys. Following a breakout season, the fifth-year pro landed a four-year extension worth $80 million.

In 2024, Odighizuwa had 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks, giving him 172 tackles and 13.5 sacks. He's determined to add to those numbers and prove the Cowboys made a wise investment, and he has been working hard throughout the offseason to continue to improve.

Odighizuwa is also taking time out to give back to the community. That was the case on Friday as he was on hand for Nike's 11-On camp, where he spoke with local high schoolers about football, and even took part in competitions.

Odighizuwa was originally a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of UCLA, and quickly developed into a disruptive 3-tech defensive tackle. He's also incredibly durable, playing in 67 of 68 possible games in his career, with 63 starts.

Dallas still has to get the 1-tech spot figured out next to Odighizuwa, but he continues to be one of their primary building blocks on defense.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa celebrates after a sack against the New York Giants.
