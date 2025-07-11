Jerry Jones was originally furious Cowboys' pick of future Hall of Famer
The Dallas Cowboys almost went in a wildly different direction a decade ago.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected future Hall of Fame Zack Martin with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round. That pick would obviously pay dividends, with Martin going on to make seven first-team All-Pro teams, two second-team All-Pro teams, and nine Pro Bowls in his 10-year career.
However, according to Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, if team owner Jerry Jones had had his way, Dallas would have gone with a much more controversial and needle-moving pick - Heisman Trophy winner and Texas A&M Aggies star, Johnny Manziel.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys predicted to trade for blocking tight end built like a tank
"We go 'let's talk about Johnny Manziel,' and everybody in the room just had their head down, not saying a word," Jones said during an appearance at an event with the Sports Business Journal. "And then I said, 'Dad, I know this is a hard thing because everybody knows you want Johnny, but as you've heard some of the things, I don't think he's the right guy for us,' and so roll the clock forward, and we end up picking Zack Martin."
"And boy, it is tense. Usually after every pick, we’re all clapping, high-fiving—[saying] 'Boy, isn't that a great pick.' Well, after we pick Zack Martin... Jerry looks over at me, slaps me on the leg, and he goes: 'Son, I didn't get to buy the Dallas Cowboys... we're not sitting here 'cause you do down-the-middle-of-the-road things. What you just did is down the middle. You'll never be great.'"
MORE: Mina Kimes expresses optimism for Dallas Cowboys' run game in 2025
Jones was quick to point out that it wasn't an issue that the coaches or other staff members in the building had with him.
Rather, it was more about the fact that Dallas already had Tony Romo on the roster performing at a high level at the time, and the idea that drafting a polarizing figure like Manziel to put behind him, would erode the team's chemsitry.
"It was nothing against Johnny Manziel, he's a great competitor, it was just 'do you use your first-round pick?'" Jones said. "And of course, we had Tony Romo in the building, and so it was more about that. Do create that kind of anxiety in the organization by bringing him (Manziel) in?"
Of course, things worked out in the Cowboys' favor. Martin went down as one of the best to ever play the guard position in the NFL and locked up a Hall of Fame induction in the years to come. Meanwhile, Manziel struggled with his maturity and mental health once he got to the NFL level, and was never able to establish a career for himself.
Still, what Johnny Football would have looked like in a Cowboys uniform, and how he would have performed with a star on his helmet is certainly a fun conversation to consider.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up with the team in one bizarre area
Dallas Cowboys given mediocre grade for 2025 NFL offseason
What should Cowboys fans expect from Jaydon Blue in rookie year?
Cowboys' Tyler Booker offers epic quote when asked about viral camp video
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc