Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa looks unstoppable in offseason workouts
The Dallas Cowboys got their offseason kicked off by signing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year extension worth $80 million. Odighizuwa more than earned that deal following a breakout campaign in 2024, where he was one of the top interior pass rushers in the NFL.
Looking ahead, Odighizuwa is hoping to continue his growth. He was even in attendance for an offseason workout with Micah Parsons and several other defenders.
MORE: Cowboys offensive line gets unflattering ranking entering 2025 season
These workouts took place on the beach, which might have looked beautiful, but the sand made it tough to run. That didn’t stop Odighizuwa from putting on a clinic.
This past season, Odighizuwa had 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks. In four years, he now has 172 tackles and 13.5 sacks.
As impressive as he’s been since Dallas selected him in the 2021 NFL draft, Odighizuwa has yet to make it to the Pro Bowl. His continued growth coupled with new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ emphasis on attacking from the interior could be enough for him to finally accomplish that goal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys land 'dynamic' RB in 2026 mock draft who could be missing piece
Cowboys legend named among best NFL players to never win Super Bowl
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher sends major warning to rest of NFL
Cowboys great roasts NFC East rival over apparent offseason weight gain
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc