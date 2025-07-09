Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Dallas star makes top 25 under 25 list, Team extends Oxnard deal

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Wednesday, July 9.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. As we power through another week and count down the days until training camp begins, let's check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online.

From rankings to the buzz surrounding Dallas before shipping off to Oxnard, let's see some of the news we may have missed. Indulge.

Cowboys star makes top 25 under 25 list

One of the top NFL players under the age of 25 is an anchor along the Cowboys offensive line.

Dallas extends Oxnard contract

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws next to quarterback Cooper Rush (10) during training camp at the River Ri
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws next to quarterback Cooper Rush (10) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

From DallasCowboys.com:

"Oxnard, California, will continue to host the Dallas Cowboys training camp through 2030 after the team and city officials inked a new five-year deal.

"We've had a wonderful experience and partnership with the City of Oxnard and community for almost two decades now and value the relationship greatly," Cowboys spokesman Tad Carper said in a statement. "Training camp in Oxnard is always exciting and something we cherish with our fans every season. We look forward to being in Oxnard for many years to come."

The Cowboys first went to Oxnard for a two-week stay at camp in 2001. Since then, they've been back to Oxnard 18 times. Since 2012, the Cowboys have been to Oxnard every year, aside from the 2020 camp that was kept in Frisco due to COVID-19 travel restrictions."

Cowboys Quick Hits

3 most grossly overrated Dallas Cowboys players right now... Former NFL coach exposes massive problem with Cowboys' defense... Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: OL becomes Great Wall of Tylers... Dak Prescott: George Pickens gets ‘separation even when he’s not getting the ball’... Dak Prescott gives health update heading into 2025 training camp... Cowboys' offensive weapons receive 'step back' in latest preseason rankings... Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Option one at tight end.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News