Cowboy Roundup: Dallas star makes top 25 under 25 list, Team extends Oxnard deal
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. As we power through another week and count down the days until training camp begins, let's check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online.
From rankings to the buzz surrounding Dallas before shipping off to Oxnard, let's see some of the news we may have missed. Indulge.
Cowboys star makes top 25 under 25 list
One of the top NFL players under the age of 25 is an anchor along the Cowboys offensive line.
Dallas extends Oxnard contract
From DallasCowboys.com:
"Oxnard, California, will continue to host the Dallas Cowboys training camp through 2030 after the team and city officials inked a new five-year deal.
"We've had a wonderful experience and partnership with the City of Oxnard and community for almost two decades now and value the relationship greatly," Cowboys spokesman Tad Carper said in a statement. "Training camp in Oxnard is always exciting and something we cherish with our fans every season. We look forward to being in Oxnard for many years to come."
The Cowboys first went to Oxnard for a two-week stay at camp in 2001. Since then, they've been back to Oxnard 18 times. Since 2012, the Cowboys have been to Oxnard every year, aside from the 2020 camp that was kept in Frisco due to COVID-19 travel restrictions."
Cowboys Quick Hits
