Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: OL becomes Great Wall of Tylers
The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of their final break before training camp begins at the end of July. In preparation for camp, we’ve been breaking down every position group to see who will be fighting for a spot on the roster.
Next up is the offensive line, which was once the strength of the team. Dallas hopes that will be the case again after building their “Great Wall of Tylers,” led by first-round picks left guard Tyler Smith (2022), left tackle Tyler Guyton (2024), and right guard Tyler Booker (2025).
Their starting unit is rounded out with Cooper Beebe at center and Terence Steele at right tackle. As for the rest of the depth chart, let’s dive into that.
Cowboys OT Depth Chart
LT: Tyler Guyton
LG: Tyler Smith
C: Cooper Beebe
RG: Tyler Booker
RT: Terence Steele
OT: Asim Richard
OT: Hakeem Adeniji
OT: Nathan Thomas
OT: Matt Waletzko
OT: Amani Cornelius
IOL: Brock Hoffman
IOL: Rob Jones
IOL: T.J. Bass
IOL: Saahdiq Charles
IOL: Dakoda Shepley
Storyline Watch: Can Tyler Guyton handle the pressure?
As a rookie, Tyler Guyton fell short of expectations. To be fair, he was primarily a right tackle at Oklahoma and was asked to make the switch once he turned pro.
This offseason, he’s been working on his technique and had a legendary tutor, Tyron Smith . His growth will be paramount to their success in 2025, making Guyton the top storyline among the offensive line.
Predictions
Fans are quick to forget that even Tyron Smith struggled when he first moved to the NFL. There were even complaints when he took over the left tackle spot from Doug Free.
That means it’s far too early to hit the panic button with Guyton. Look for him to make progress in Year 2, which will help this line once again be a strength.
