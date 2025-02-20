Cowboys star seen as best free agency fit for Super Bowl contender
The Dallas Cowboys offensive line was already a question mark heading into the offseason.
But now, depending on the decision that Zack Martin decides to make, it could end up being a downright concern.
Martin, who is still very much up in the air about what he wants to do next season, could very well return to Dallas. However, he could also elect to retire, or even worse, enter free agency and sign with a contender. In fact, that is exactly what some experts believe he should do.
MORE: Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons has giddy response to salary cap spike
According to ESPN, Martin is seen as the best free agency fit for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off of a Super Bowl loss in which they were dominated along the offensive line by the Eagles, and are also set to lose a guard of their own in Trey Smith. .
"We have Trey Smith fitting with the Bears, leaving an open spot on the interior of the Kansas City front," ESPN wrote. "Martin still brings the blend of size (6-4, 315 pounds) and mobility that coaches want at the guard position. Last season, Martin played in 10 games due to a right ankle injury, but his pass block win rate of 93.7% ranked 15th among guards. He could help keep that Chiefs interior strong ."
For the Cowboys, bringing Martin back would obviously be preferred this offseason. He is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL and one of the best players in franchise history overall. That said, it might not be entirely up to them, and Martin could seek something more valuable to him than another payday.
No one would blame Martin for wanting to jump a sinking Dallas ship in favor of a perennial Super Bowl contender either. After all, with 11 seasons under his belt, along with nine Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro nods, Martin has given everything he can to the Cowboys franchise and has never even sniffed a Super Bowl ring.
Should he indeed elect to leave and join the Chiefs, he would instantly get that opportunity, and have a chance to put the final cherry on top of his already illustrious career.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
5 Cowboys who should see reduced roles in 2025 NFL season
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced
Dallas Cowboys trade back, get help in trenches in 7-round mock draft
Cowboys predicted to make bold trade with Jets for star RB