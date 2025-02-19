Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons has giddy response to salary cap spike
The NFL announced earlier today a significant boost to its salary cap for the 2025 season, with teams expected to operate within a range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million. This represents a substantial increase from the 2024 season's cap of $255.4 million.
This latest adjustment continues a trend of dramatic cap growth, with the NFL's salary ceiling having risen by more than $53 million over just two years. The expanded cap room will give teams more flexibility in roster management and player retention.
For the Dallas Cowboys, All-Pro defender Micah Parsons took to X to express his feelings on the cap increase with three simple letters.
Parsons has plenty of reasons to be happy about this news. The four-time Pro Bowler is entering a critical offseason in his career as he seeks out a long-term extension.
Since being selected 12th overall in the 2021 NFL draft, Parsons has been one of the league's most disruptive defenders, recording 172 tackles, 52.5 sacks, 177 pressures, and nine forced fumbles. Parsons became just the fourth player ever to record 10 or more sacks in each of his first four seasons.
According to Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, Parsons is projected to command more than $33.7 million per year.
The anticipated salary cap increase, along with potential roster restructuring, would also provide the Cowboys with sufficient financial flexibility to retain valuable contributors like Jourdan Lewis and Osa Odighizuwa, while also securing long-term extensions for their emerging All-Pro talents: DaRon Bland, Tyler Smith, and Brandon Aubrey.
This roster stability aligns with Parsons' previously stated priorities, as he emphasized during the regular season the critical importance of maintaining the team's core personnel.
"Obviously, we're going to get Sam [Williams] back and we're going get some of [others] back." Parsons told reporters back in December. "We'll see how it breaks down, but I want to keep as many guys as possible, however they're going to make the cap work."
While fans might clamor for free agent signings, the cap increase could allow the Cowboys to prioritize retaining their own homegrown talent before April's draft.
