Cowboys predicted to replace future Hall of Famer with former Pro Bowler
The Dallas Cowboys are facing several roster shakeups during the 2025 NFL offseason, with 25 players set to hit free agency. Among them is future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin.
Martin's future remains up in the air with rumors that he could be considering retirement.
If Dallas and Martin part ways, there could be an affordable replacement for Dallas waiting in the wings. According to Pro Football Network, Dallas could look to replace Martin with former Pro Bowler Kevin Zeitler.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency
Zeitler, who spent last season with the Detroit Lions, brings veteran experience that the team would be missing with Martin's departure and could provide a temporary fix while the Cowboys search for a long-term answer along the line.
"When the Cowboys’ offense has been at its best, it has been backed by a strong offensive line. As a direct replacement for Martin, Kevin Zeitler would very much help them do that as he comes off a season playing against a very good Detroit Lions offensive line," the article reads.
MORE: Cowboys predicted among NFL teams 'hit the hardest' in free agency
"Zeitler would be a short-term fix, but the Cowboys cap situation means they are likely unable to get involved in the conversation for the top free agents at each position."
By addressing the offensive line with an affordable option in free agency, the Cowboys could shift their attention in the NFL Draft to best player available or focus on adding a playmaker on either side of the ball.
Dallas needs to address some holes in the trenches, so a low-risk, high-reward Zeitler could be the perfect fit.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
5 Cowboys who should see reduced roles in 2025 NFL season
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced
Dallas Cowboys trade back, get help in trenches in 7-round mock draft
Cowboys predicted to make bold trade with Jets for star RB