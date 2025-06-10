Cowboys stars ooze ultimate aura at media day before 2025 minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys have hit the ground running at the start of the Brian Schottenheimer era, with several positive headlines coming out of The Star regarding the new head coach's energy and revamped "team culture."
Because of that excitement surrounding the team, the Cowboys had a perfect attendnace at the start of this week's minicamp, including appearances from superstar defender Micah Parsons and injured defensive back Trevon Diggs. Parsons is waiting for a new deal, while Diggs is rehabbing his season-ending knee injury in 2024.
While all of the players are in attendance, there were some media obligations to take care of before hitting the field for some on-field work at minicamp.
That meant suiting up in the Cowboys' threads for the 2025 NFL campaign and showing off the confidence in the room. The stars who the team shared on social media were Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and new wide receiver George Pickens.
Cowboys Nation was raving about the photos, hyping up the newfound "aura" of the team.
"The Aura/vibe from CeeDee is tuff. One sleeve Dak boutta go crazy," one fan wrote. "GP3 looks like a dawg. Micah showed up 2 min before this pic & it looks like it."
Everyone looks ready to go.
Dallas' minicamp will run through Thursday, June 12, so keep your popcorn ready.
