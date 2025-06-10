Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys reveal plans for Micah Parsons workload at minicamp

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared that Micah Parsons has turned up to minicamp and shed some light on how much work he will do.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys officially began mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 10, and one of the biggest questions surrounding the team was answered. Superstar defender Micah Parsons showed up to work as he waits for a new contract extension.

Parsons has said all along that he would show up for minicamp as he has for every year of his NFL career, and he did just that.

While Parsons is in attendance, there is no word on how much work he could do, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed some information that is a positive sign.

During his press conference, Schottenheimer said that Parsons will get some on-field work during minicamp, while star defensive back Trevon Diggs will work with the rehab group.

Earlier in the offseason, Parsons showed another sign of good faith by showing up for the first day of voluntary workouts.

Parsons has made his stance: he wants to remain with the Dallas Cowboys for the long-term.

It's up to Jerry and Stephen Jones to step up and get a deal done.

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer speak to the media at a press conference.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer speak to the media at a press conference. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

