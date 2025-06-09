Cowboys first-year OL coach has fans ready to run through a brick wall

Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys fans are ready to run through a brick wall after hearing from the team's first year offensive line coach.

After a disappointing 2024 season, the Dallas Cowboys decided to hit the reset button by making a change at the head coaching position.

Instead of another year filled with tension, the front office is hoping that Brian Schottenheimer will be the guy to lead the franchise back to postseason success.

With a new head coach comes a lot of other new faces, including new offensive line coach Conor Riley.

Recently, fans got their first glimpse of Riley in his element, and fans are already praising his ability to get his message across.

Riley broke down the sweet science of offensive line play and made it so simple that even a caveman like myself could understand it.

The Cowboys will be leaning on their offensive line a lot this season. New passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey recently spoke about how protecting quarterback Dak Prescott would be the most important aspect of the passing game this season.

The offensive line will be looking to build chemistry, and fast. 2025 first round pick Tyler Booker will join a young unit that includes second year players Tyler Guyton and Copper Beebe.

Tyler Smith and Terrence Steele will be the veteran leaders Riley needs to keep the younger guys engaged. However, as far as first impressions go, Riley knocked this out of the park.

The new Cowboys offensive line coach spent the last season as the offensive coordinator for the Kanas State Wildcats.

