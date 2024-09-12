Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch, Week 1 risers and fallers
The Dallas Cowboys absolutely dismantled the Cleveland Browns 33-17 in a game where the Cowboys came in as narrow underdogs.
Dallas had a lot of players whose stock soared in week one and very few who struggled. In a game where it seemed every Cowboys player stepped up, here are the key stock risers and fallers from the first week.
Risers
LB DeMarvion Overshown
DeMarvion Overshown led the team in total tackles in week one with 11. He was all over the field, recording five solo tackles, a sack, and a tackle for a loss.
Overshown looks like he could be the Cowboys' X-factor this season, showing promise as the best linebacker they’ve had since Leighton Vander Esch’s rookie season.
The Cowboys' new star linebacker also passed the Pro Football Focus test with the third-best grade among linebackers. Overshown earned an 88.6 PFF grade, trailing only NFL stars Fred Warner and Logan Wilson. Overshown couldn’t have had a more picture-perfect start.
LB Eric Kendricks
Eric Kendricks is making an early case for the Cowboys' best off-season free agent signing. Kendricks had nine total tackles, including five solo tackles, two sacks, an interception, one tackle for loss, and a pass deflection.
Kendricks knows Mike Zimmer's defense better than anyone at this point and will be instrumental in the development of the Cowboys' young linebackers.
Kendricks has also never been surrounded by this much talent in his career. Could this be Kendricks' best season to date at the ripe age of 32?
The Whole Rookie Class (who played)
After a disapointing 2023 draft class (thus far) that saw zero players make an immediate impact, the Cowboys absolutely nailed their 2024 draft selecting five players who made an impact in week one.
Cooper Beebe in his first game as a center was flawless in pass protection giving up zero sacks. According to Pro Football Focus Beebe had a 78.5 PFF pass-blocking grade with no pressures allowed from 37 pass-blocking snaps. He was also good not great as a run blocker, earning a 63.7 PFF run-blocking grade.
Tyler Guyton's game was in no way perfect, but no offensive tackle is against Myles Garrett. Guyton had some encouraging one-on-one's with Garrett and ultimately didn't let him ruin the Cowboy's game plan.
Marshawn Kneeland had six pressures in his first game in the NFL proving he is more than just a run-stopper. Kneeland added two tackles, a pass deflection, and two QB hits.
Marist Liufau had the most underwhelming performance of these rookies, finishing with just two tackles after getting the start. His name wasn’t mentioned much, which could be a good sign—he won’t be featured in any offensive players highlight reels after week one.
Caelen Carson had four tackles and a few pass breakups in an encouraging first start, though he did drop a couple of interceptions. The ultimate test for Carson will come when the Cowboys' pass rush gets slowed down.
Fallers
RB Rico Dowdle
Rico Dowdle seemed like he was going to be the number one running back this season, but he was outplayed by the "old" Ezekiel Elliott. Dowdle had eight carries for just 26 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, while Zeke had 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.
If Dowdle wasn't going to be the leading rusher, he was at least expected to be extremely productive in the passing game, right? But he ended up with just one catch for six yards, while Elliott outdid him there as well, with two catches for nine yards.
It’s still early in the season, but Dowdle needs to step up and demand more touches with his play in order to help keep Elliott fresh down the stretch.
WR Jalen Tolbert
In a highly anticipated 2024 debut, Jalen Tolbert managed just two targets for one catch and 12 yards. Tolbert had been a walking highlight nearly every day of training camp, getting Cowboys fans pumped for his third season in the NFL. However, week one showed zero improvement from Tolbert.
Tolbert's starting spot is his to lose. The Cowboys clearly want him to be one of their top options, but if he keeps this up, he could find himself on the inactive list with rookie Ryan Flournoy waiting in the wings.
The Cowboys didn’t air the ball often in their week one game, but it’s still disappointing to see a dud from Tolbert.
Chauncey Golston DL
Chauncey Golston has been waiting for his time to shine, having been stuck behind stars and great rotational pass rushers his first few years in the NFL. In his week one performance, Golston had just one pressure and one tackle in 29 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.
The Cowboys will need Chauncey Golston to step up his game in case of injury or to give one of their studs some rest without losing much production on the edge. His performance wasn't bad per se but in a game full of highlights, Golston was pretty much a non-factor.
