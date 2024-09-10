NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 2 of 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys are the reigning, defending, undisputed champions of the NFC East. Dallas finished one game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles at 12-5, earning them the NFC East crown.
However, 2024 is a new year, and new challenges lie ahead for the Cowboys.
With a new year comes new talent entering the division and great talent leaving. So, who is the best team in the NFC East entering the second week of the season?
4. New York Giants
The only thing worse than seeing your ex do better than they did with you is being in an even worse place without them. Seriously, the Giants really let their decision-making process regarding Saquon Barkley play out in the public eye.
Now, the only thing functioning worse than the Giants' front office is their very expensive quarterback, who has thrown more touchdowns to the opposing team than to his own since signing a four-year, $160 million extension.
3. Washington Commanders
On the bright side, the Commanders aren't struggling as much as the Giants, and Jayden Daniels had the best debut among the rookie quarterbacks. Despite a 37-20 loss to the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there are promising signs for the Commanders' future.
The defense, which was expected to be the strength of the team, was terrible in Week 1, struggling to stop both the run and the pass. The offensive line also had a rough outing.
Ensuring that Jayden Daniels stays healthy throughout the season should be the Commanders' top priority in 2024 as he develops into the leagues next star quarterback.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles were the other NFC East team to secure a win in Week 1 beating the Packers 34-29, but it wasn’t as convincing as Dallas’s victory.
The Packers were able to move the ball with ease, and Jalen Hurts had a rough game, turning the ball over with two interceptions and two fumbles, including one lost. Despite the struggles, the Eagles weapons carried the team to victory .
Saquon Barkley, making an impact with his new team, had the standout performance among the familiar faces in new places with three touchdowns.
1. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys won convincingly in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, finishing 33-17. However, the score didn’t fully reflect just how dominant Dallas was.
The Cowboys delivered a complete performance, making key plays in every facet of the game—offense, defense, and special teams.
Dallas forced two turnovers, recorded six sacks, had a punt returned for a touchdown, and kept Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson under constant pressure. The one area for improvement is finishing drives in the end zone, as the team settled for four field goals.
