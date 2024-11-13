Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 10 risers & fallers
The Dallas Cowboys' fans who once believed Cooper Rush was a better quarterback than Dak Prescott are likely rethinking that comparison after Rush's latest performance.
Following the Cowboys' 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it's hard to envision this team winning more than one game before the season ends.
With that in mind, here’s a look at the players whose stock has risen or fallen after another disappointing week for the Dallas Cowboys.
Fallers
Cooper Rush, QB
Cooper Rush delivered one of the most lackluster performances by a Cowboys quarterback since Ben DiNucci’s brief stint under center.
Rush completed just 13 of 25 passes for a mere 45 yards, failing to connect on a pass longer than 10 yards and losing two fumbles before being benched in favor of the inexperienced Trey Lance.
His latest outing serves as a stark reminder of how far away this Cowboys offense is from reaching playoff form.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB
If Ezekiel Elliott's issues with focus, distractions, and tardiness don’t prevent him from finding another NFL opportunity, his on-field play just might.
Elliott logged six carries for 22 yards, averaging 3.7 yards per carry, but committed a costly fumble in the red zone while the Cowboys were still competitive in the game.
It’s time for the Cowboys to hand the reins to Rico Dowdle and make him the full-time running back, as Elliott offers little upside at this stage in his career.
Caelen Carson, CB
Caelen Carson’s performance wasn’t all that bad, especially considering it was only his fifth career start and he was matched up against a Pro Bowl talent like A.J. Brown.
Still, it was evident that part of the Eagles’ game plan was to target Carson, and he struggled to rise to the challenge. At this stage in his career, his performance isn’t overly concerning—it should simply serve as a valuable learning experience for the young cornerback.
Risers
DeMarvion Overshown, LB
Before exiting with an injury in the second half, DeMarvion Overshown and Micah Parsons gave Cowboys fans an exciting preview of what the future could hold for the duo.
Overshown, a standout pass-rusher in blitzing situations, recorded two sacks, eight solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and 11 total tackles.
He has been one of the few bright spots on the Cowboys' defense this season and just delivered his best performance against one of the league’s most high-powered offenses.
Micah Parsons, Edge
Micah Parsons reminded Cowboys fans just how vital his presence is on the field, making an immediate impact on the Cowboys’ defense. Though the defense allowed 34 points, there’s only so much they can do when the offense struggles to sustain drives.
In his first game back, Parsons registered two sacks and a forced fumble, showing he’s returned with a renewed determination. Unfortunately for Parsons, he can’t single-handedly carry this team to victory.
Rico Dowdle, RB
Rico Dowdle is far from the issue in the Cowboys' struggling run game. Despite a flawed running scheme, two rookie offensive linemen, and overall subpar line play, Dowdle is still averaging an impressive 4.5 yards per carry.
Against the Eagles, he managed 12 carries for 53 yards, adding three receptions for three yards. Dowdle is one of the few Cowboys players in a contract year who truly deserves an extension in the offseason.
A potential backfield pairing of Dowdle and Ashton Jeanty could revitalize a run game in need of a spark.
