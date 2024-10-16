Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 6 risers & fallers
The Dallas Cowboys got embarrassed again in a 47-9 loss at home against the Detroit Lions.
There really aren't any positives to take away from the game, other than the fact that it comes before a bye week. The Cowboys will be getting some help, with multiple players set to return from injury.
Here are the players who saw their stock rise or fall after a disastrous week.
Stock Fallers
Dak Prescott, QB
It’s not all on Dak Prescott, but even with someone like Tom Brady at quarterback, the Cowboys likely would have still lost that game. Prescott, however, is not without fault.
He threw two avoidable, ugly interceptions and continues to struggle with holding onto the ball for too long in the pocket. His stat line—17 completions on 33 attempts for 178 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions, and four sacks—paints a concerning picture.
While Dak doesn’t deserve all the blame for the offense's struggles, he certainly deserves his fair share. As the highest-paid player in the league, his performance has been underwhelming this season, with inconsistency being a significant issue.
Trevon Diggs, CB
This was really the first game this season where Trevon Diggs was truly embarrassed. He gave up a long 37-yard touchdown to Jameson Williams and missed several tackles throughout the game.
While Diggs hasn't quite returned to his pre-injury form, his play is expected to improve with the returns of key defensive players like DaRon Bland, Micah Parsons, and DeMarcus Lawrence.
Ryan Flournoy, WR
The Cowboys have been eagerly waiting to see Ryan Flournoy take the field in the regular season, especially after Jerry Jones compared him to Dez Bryant.
His first NFL catch resulted in a 12-yard gain, but unfortunately, it ended with a fumble. Flournoy’s journey to cracking the rotation has already been difficult, and this misstep adds another challenge. It will be interesting to see how much the Cowboys trust him in the coming weeks
Risers
KaVontae Turpin, WR
KaVontae Turpin may have fumbled in this game, but that doesn't overshadow the fact that he was the only player consistently making plays on offense, defense, or special teams. Turpin recorded four catches for 24 yards and added a carry for two yards
Perhaps the only highlight of the Cowboys game was Turpin returning a kickoff from the back of the endzone for a 79 return to set up on of the three Cowboys field goals.
Brandon Aubrey, K
You know it's slim pickings when a kicker becomes the standout player in a game that was well out of reach. Brandon Aubrey went three for three on field goals, including a 50-yarder.
After missing a field goal in each of the last two games—one from beyond 50 yards and another that was blocked—it’s reassuring to see Aubrey improving his kicking percentage.
Those who were sidelined with an Injury
Congratulations to Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, DeMarcus Lawrence, Eric Kendricks, Marshawn Kneeland, Sam Williams, and Caelen Carson for not having to be a part of that mortifying loss.
This team can't compete against real opponents without the trio of Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and DaRon Bland. The situation worsens when their backups are also unable to step up due to injuries, leaving the team even more vulnerable.
If this team can get healthy and make their way into the playoffs, the majority of these players will deserve major paydays from the Cowboys front office.
