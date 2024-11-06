Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 9 risers & fallers
The Dallas Cowboys have dropped three straight games following a 21-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Though the final score appeared close, the game was largely in Atlanta's control after the first half.
Once again, Dallas struggled to find an offensive rhythm in crucial moments, and the defense couldn’t keep them competitive. Questionable fourth-down play-calling only added to the defensive challenges, putting them in difficult positions throughout the game.
Here are the players who saw their stock rise or fall after another disappointing week for the Dallas Cowboys.
Stock Fallers
Dak Prescott, QB
Dak Prescott's season has been a disappointment for the Cowboys, and that doesn't inspire confidence in their future, especially with him being the highest-paid player in the NFL.
His passing numbers have been underwhelming when he's been in the game, and, for the first time in over a season and a half, he started running the ball more frequently.
Normally, this would be a positive, as Cowboys fans have missed Prescott's dual-threat ability. Unfortunately, during one of his runs, he sustained a hamstring injury, which ultimately landed him on IR.
Trevon Diggs, CB
Trevon Diggs has struggled in recent weeks, with his latest outing against the Atlanta Falcons possibly marking his lowest point of the season.
He allowed two touchdowns while in coverage, including a back-shoulder fade to Drake London in the red zone and a 36-yard pass to Darnell Mooney where he appeared to be significantly out of position.
Diggs' first season back from injury has raised concerns, though it's not uncommon for players to face challenges regaining their previous form following an ACL tear.
Tyler Guyton, LT
Tyler Guyton has become a regular mention for all the wrong reasons this season. Despite hopes for his development, he has shown little improvement and, in fact, seems to be regressing as the season progresses.
At left tackle, Guyton has been a liability, frequently allowing defenders easy access to the quarterback. Even when he's not giving up pressures, he's stalling drives with an array of penalties, including repeated false starts and holding calls.
Stock Risers
Rico Dowdle, RB
While Rico Dowdle hasn’t been the game-changing solution the Cowboys offense needs, he has consistently exceeded expectations both this week and throughout the season.
On Sunday, Dowdle was arguably the best performer on offense, showing his reliability as a runner and his value as a passing threat.
Re-signing him should be a priority for the Cowboys, as he’s proven to be a versatile and dependable contributor. Still, the Cowboys’ top objective in the draft should remain focused on selecting Ashton Jeanty.
Carl Lawson, DE
Elevated from the Cowboys practice squad, Carl Lawson is quickly re-establishing himself as a highly capable pass-rusher.
On Sunday, Lawson was a standout, registering two sacks and generating the only semi-consistent pressure on the defense outside of a few blitzes.
His recent performances suggest he deserves another shot in the NFL, and he could be an excellent rotational piece for the Cowboys once the rest of their edge rushers return to full health.
Brandon Aubrey, K
Just as Tyler Guyton has been a regular on the list of fallers, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has been a consistent bright spot. Aubrey went 2-for-2 on field goals and converted his only extra point attempt, continuing his perfect season.
He’s been the most reliable player for the Cowboys in 2024 and deserves consideration to become one of the league's highest-paid kickers in the offseason.
Ironically, his success could mean his days in Dallas are numbered, as he may attract significant interest from other teams looking for a steady presence at kicker.
