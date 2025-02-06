Micah Parsons willing to make sacrifice for Cowboys to land Myles Garrett
Micah Parsons has been making the rounds during the lead-up to the Super Bowl. His favorite topic on Thursday is one that will get Dallas Cowboys fans excited — especially after his latest statement.
Parsons spoke with Kay Adams and said he would go after Myles Garrett if Jerry Jones allowed him to make one move this offseason. Parsons says such a move would make them a force.
MORE: Micah Parsons comments on new Dallas Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus' age
Later in the day, he spoke with Bryant McFadden and reiterated that he would like to see him in Dallas. When Parsons said he didn't know if they could afford him, McFadden brought up a solution.
Knowing that Parsons has a contract extension coming up, McFadden asked if he would take less money if it meant they would add Garrett. Parsons didn't have to think before saying "Oh, 100%."
Parsons said for them to both fit under the cap, Garrett would have to be willing to take less money as well if he were to sign an extension.
MORE: Micah Parsons finds comfort in Cowboys 'resetting' this offseason
Of course, he said Garrett's deal would have to be slightly lower than Parsons since he's younger.
Garrett, who has 102.5 sacks in eight seasons, requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. There will be no shortage of suitors, with teams such as the Washington Commanders emerging as a potential destination.
That makes it difficult to see him giving the Cowboys a discount unless he really wants to play for his home team.
