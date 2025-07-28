Cowboys Country

Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons snubbed from Madden NFL 26 '99 Club'

Micah Parsons is considered by many to be the best edge rusher in the NFL, and he is in line to become the highest-paid non-QB in the league, but Madden NFL ratings seem to disagree.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons closes on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons closes on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
It's officially Madden NFL 26 ratings release week, so get ready for a lot of discourse from fans who feel their team's best players are underrated and the rivals are overrated. For Dallas Cowboys Nation, there is actually a good reason for a little gripe with EA Sports.

The "99 club" for Madden NFL 26 was released on Monday, July 28, and there was one glaring omission: Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.

Parsons is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the NFL, and the league's best pass rusher, but he was not given the max rating in this year's game.

Instead, it was Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett who had the lone 99 rating on the defensive side of the ball.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett congratulates Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons after a Week 1 game.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett congratulates Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons after a Week 1 game. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Much like the front office disrespecting Parsons by dragging their feet in contract negotiations, EA Sports reminded us that video games are not reality.

A full look at the Madden NFL 26 "99 Club" can be seen below.

Madden NFL 26 '99 Club'

  • Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson
  • Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
  • Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase
  • Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley
  • Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson
  • Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
  • Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Madden NFL 26 is set to release on Thursday, August 14, 2025, for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

