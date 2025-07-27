Micah Parsons tries to impress Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with failed splits
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons kept his promise and showed up to training camp in Oxnard, California, despite his ongoing contract saga with the team.
Parsons has been cheering on his teammates throughout the first week of camp and going through some individual drills, but he has not participated in any team drills or anything vigorous.
Instead, he's been vibing on the sidelines with injured Cowboys star Trevon Diggs and taking in the scenery. Oh, and trying to entertain the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
DCC shared a video of Parsons and Diggs interacting with the group and trying to impress them by showing off some "splits." It didn't quite go as planned.
At least he tried, but the last thing the Cowboys need is Parsons shredding his groin because he's trying to impress the cheerleaders.
It was all in good fun as the Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertained the crowd on Saturday for the team's first weekend practice of training camp.
Dallas held its annual Opening Ceremony at River Ridge Fields, with fans calling for Jerry Jones to "pay Micah," so the energy was high.
And, hopefully, Jerry finally received the message that it's time to pull out the checkbook and give your best player the blockbuster contract extension that he deserves.
