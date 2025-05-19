Cowboys superstar offensive lineman named to top 25 players under 25
When the Dallas Cowboys used pick No. 24 in the 2022 NFL draft on Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith, the fan base wasn’t overly thrilled.
Smith was seen as a raw prospect who had an issue with penalties. It didn’t take long for Smith to shed that label as he proved himself a talented starter during his rookie season as he moved from left guard to left tackle.
By year two, he was allowed to focus on one position and developed into a consistent force at guard. He’s also still one of the youngest established stars as Smith made PFF’s list of the top 25 players under 25.
“Offensive line is one of the most difficult positions to hit the ground running at in the NFL, but through his first three years in the league, Smith has done just that, ranking in the top 10 at his position since 2022 in PFF WAR,” Jonathon Macri wrote on PFF. “Smith has established himself as a very good run blocker, ranking in the top 20 at his position in each of his first three seasons, though he has also developed nicely as a pass blocker. He has gradually increased his PFF pass-blocking grade each year since entering the NFL, culminating in a 76.0 mark in 2024 — a top-10 figure for the position.“
Smith, who recently turned 24, is one of the veteran leaders on the revamped Dallas offensive line.
He will start alongside Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe, who are in their second season, and Tyler Booker, who is entering his rookie campaign.
Only Terence Steele, an undrafted free agent in 2020, has more experience than Smith. He’s also the only lineman older than Smith at 27 years old.
The Cowboys are suddenly very young and very promising on the O-line — with Smith leading the charge.
