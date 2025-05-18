NFL analyst names shocking Dallas Cowboys cut candidate
In need of an overhaul at the running back position, the Dallas Cowboys decided to let Rico Dowdle walk in NFL free agency. To replace him, they signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but also added talent in the 2025 NFL draft.
Dallas selected Texas speedster Jaydon Blue in Round 5 and Phil Mafah, a bulldozer from Clemson, in Round 7. Both rookies could make the roster, which puts one of their veterans on the bubble.
While Sanders seems to be the one facing the most danger, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox sees a scenario where Williams is the one who is let go.
"The Dallas Cowboys signed running back Javonte Williams to a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason but could easily move on if he doesn't outperform Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn and/or rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in training camp," Knox wrote. "Cutting Williams, who averaged just 3.7 yards per carry with the Broncos last season, would save Dallas $2 million in cap space."
Knox isn't predicting Williams will be released, he just says he's the best player on the roster who could be a cut candidate.
Williams, who had 903 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie in 2021, hasn't been the same player since injuring his knee during his sophomore campaign. He's averaged fewer than four yards per carry for two consecutive seasons, and while he's still decent in short-yardage situations, Mafah could provide similar success.
If both rookie prove themselves worthy, this shocking scenario could be in the realm of possibility.
