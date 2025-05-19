Cowboys’ Cooper Beebe gets emotionally charged birthday message
The Dallas Cowboys have been knocking it out of the park when it comes to the NFL draft. Not only have they done well at scouting, but they swung a massive trade in 2024 that landed them two starters for what was essentially one pick.
Dallas sent pick No. 24 to the Detroit Lions in exchange for No. 29 and No. 74. They then took Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton with the first pick obtained in the trade and used the other on Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe.
The Cowboys moved Beebe to center, and he proved to be a steal in Round 3. He’s also quickly become a fan favorite, especially after his shirtless celebration during the Dallas Stars playoff run.
Beebe comes across as a hardworking, down to earth person and it’s clear he learned that from his family. His mother helped Beebe learn to play the center position, taking snaps from him during her lunch breaks.
One year later, Tamara Beebe again showed off her love for her son with one of the most heartwarming birthday posts of all time.
Is it me, or is someone cutting onions?
We would like to join in on the well wishes for Beebe, who turned 24 on Monday.
