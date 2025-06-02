Future HOFer rips Cowboys for ' one of worst offseasons of all-time'
The Dallas Cowboys put together a strong offseason. While they did not make any high-profile signings during NFL free agency, they added solid players at positions of need. Then, they made a splash on the trade market by acquiring star wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Add in an impressive 2025 NFL draft class, and the Cowboys seem to be taking a positive step forward, especially with the energy that new head coach Brian Schottenheimer has injected into the building.
But don't tell that to future Pro Football Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski.
During a recent episode of his Dudes on Dudes podcast with former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman, Gronk ripped the Cowboys for putting together "one of the worst offseasons of all time."
A caller asked whether the addition of Pickens could help the Cowboys win the Super Bowl this year. Gronk quickly pumped the brakes on the high hopes, saying the caller must be a little drunk for his outlook on the team.
"I mean there’s so many other things that the Cowboys had to address, and they had one of the worst offseasons of all time," Gronk said.
Edelman went on to point out the Cowboys' need for a running back, despite the additions of Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue, Miles Sanders, and Phil Mafah this offseason.
So while Super Bowl hopes for the Cowboys is far-fetched, so is saying the team's offseason was abysmal. Is there still room for improvement? Absolutely. Was it terrible? Absolutely not.
The Cowboys will have a big opportunity to prove Gronk and the rest of the haters wrong right out of the gate when they kickoff the 2025 season against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 4, in primetime.
