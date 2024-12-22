Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream: Watch Sunday Night Football Online

The Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime on Sunday Night Football. Here is how you can tune into the NFC showdown without missing a second of the action.

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in Week 16 to serve as the nightcap for a busy NFL Sunday. For the Cowboys, whose playoff hopes are on life support, it is a must-win game to keep the razor-thin chances alive.

The Buccaneers are currently 8-5 on the season with a 5-2 record on the road. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have struggled at home, going 1-6 in Jerry's World en route to a 6-8 record.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Entering Sunday night's showdown, the Buccaneers are solid 4.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 48.5 total points.

How can you tune into the action?

All of the information you need to watch the Cowboys host the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football can be seen below.

Buccaneers at Cowboys, NFL Week 16 Viewing Info & Details

Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush looks to pass in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: NBC
Live Stream: Peacock

How To Sunday Night Football Online

NFL Sunday Night Football logo
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Want to watch Sunday Night Football live on your computer screen or live stream to your television? Well, good news, friends: I got you covered! The pay-per-view will be available live on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.

Peacock Premium costs just $7.99 a month and includes live coverage from NBC networks, WWE programming, Premier League, cycling, Pro Motocross, and NTT IndyCar Series—plus all of our Premium movies, TV shows, and more.

