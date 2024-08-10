Cowboys' Thanksgiving game ticket prices topped by Texas CFB rivalry
The historic Texas vs. Texas A&M football rivalry is back, and it's commanding a premium price! Fans are paying more to see the Longhorns and Aggies clash than to attend the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game.
Fans eager to witness the Longhorns and Aggies lock horns on November 30th at Kyle Field in College Station are facing a hefty price tag. Tickets on SeatGeek are commanding a premium, averaging nearly $600.
This staggering figure dwarfs the cost of attending the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day showdown at their home turf.
The cheapest option for the November 28 game at Cowboys Stadium is a standing-room ticket starting at $38, with seats beginning at $127 on SeatGeek.
The exorbitant ticket prices reflect the unique nature of this matchup. With Texas now a member of the Southeastern Conference, this will be the first clash between these two Texas titans since 2011.
The pent-up anticipation, combined with the historic significance of the game, has created a perfect storm of demand, driving prices to unprecedented heights.
For die-hard fans, the cost may be justified for a chance to witness this historic rivalry renewed. But for the casual observer, the price of admission might prove too steep, forcing them to follow the action from the comfort of their living rooms.
One thing is certain: the Texas vs. Texas A&M game will be a hot ticket, both literally and figuratively.
