Dallas Cowboys top 3 plays of the week
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their season with a convincing 33-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on the road.
While the Cowboys showcased their dominance with several impressive plays throughout the game, let's zero in on the three standout moments that helped the Cowboys dominate their opener.
3. Overshown's Stop on Fourth Down
The Browns, gaining momentum after scoring on their previous possession and forcing a quick three-and-out, were building some confidence trailing by 17.
Sensing an opportunity to get back in the game, they boldly went for it on fourth down from their own 49-yard line.
DeMarvion Overshown, the Cowboys' linebacker, had other plans.
In a flash, he burst through the line of scrimmage and sacked Deshaun Watson, forcing a crucial turnover on downs that killed off any momentum the Browns were gaining.
Watch closely, and you will see the second-year LB outrun Micah Parsons to get to Watson.
2. A $240 million throw
After a sluggish start, the Cowboys' offense came to life on their second possession in a six-play, 70-yard drive that ended when quarterback Dak Prescott delivered a strike to a wide-open Brandin Cooks for a 21-yard touchdown.
Facing relentless pressure up the middle, Prescott showcased his poise in the pocket, calmly delivering a pass to his veteran receiver for the Cowboys' first score of the season.
1. Turpin Turns on the Jets! 60-Yard Punt Return TD!
The first one is always the sweetest, and for Pro Bowler KaVontae Turpin, his electrifying 60-yard punt return touchdown undoubtedly deserves recognition as Dallas' top play of the week.
