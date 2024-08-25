Cowboys' top-graded players vs Chargers include several bubble players
The clock is ticking for the Dallas Cowboys to whittle the offseason roster down to 53 men.
Dallas may not have finished the preseason the way they would have liked, but there were some positive notes after the final final whistle.
Several players who were on the roster bubble had strong performances which will only make the final roster cuts more difficult for Jerry Jones and company, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
MORE: Cowboys 53-man roster projection following 2024 preseason finale
The top-rated players by PFF on offense included two running backs, a tight end, a wide receiver, and an offensive lineman, while it was two linebackers, two defensive backs, and an edge rusher on the defensive side of the ball.
Deuce Vaughn and Ryan Flournoy are expected to make the final roster, but Brevyn Spann-Ford's rating really stands out.
Following the game, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the tight end cuts with be "real interesting" and Spann-Ford is in the mix. With his performance over the weekend, he may have done enough to sneak into one of the final spots.
MORE: When is the 2024 NFL 53-man roster cut deadline?
On defense, Al-Quadin Muhammad, who was a training camp signing, is just the most recent late-addition to make an impact for Dallas.
Ultimately, Jerry Jones is as unpredictable as it gets when it comes to NFL owners, so you never know what he may choose to do, but at least we can see who was a standout player in the final game before the regular season kicks off.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Highlights: Best plays & moments from Cowboys’ preseason game vs. Chargers
What We Learned: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss in preseason finale
Winners & Losers: Who’s stock is up & who’s down after Trey Lance throws game away
Player of the Game: Running back on roster bubble shines bright in finale