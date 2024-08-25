Cowboys' top-graded players vs Chargers include several bubble players

#Cowboys Top 5 PFF grades on offense and defense against the Chargers:



• Brevyn Spann-Ford - 82.3

• Deuce Vaughn - 80.5

• Ryan Flournoy - 75.3

• Snoop Connor - 72.3

• TJ Bass - 70.9



• Darius Harris - 79.5

• Al-Quadin Muhammad - 79.0

• Jason Johnson - 75.8

• Josh…