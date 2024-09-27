Micah Parsons carted off the field during Thursday Night Football
The Dallas Cowboys have been in a fight on Thursday Night Football and they've been banged up.
During their Week 4 showdown with the New York Giants, they lost DeMarcus Lawrence to an apparent foot injury. Trevon Diggs left for a while as well, but thankfully, he was back on the field quickly after being treated for dehydration.
MORE: Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey signs jersey for superfan Post Malone
Late in the fourth quarter, the most concerning injury of the night occurred when Micah Parsons suffered an apparent leg injury. He was helped to the sideline by trainers but then placed on the cart and taken to the locker room.
Parsons was injured when right guard Greg Van Roten landed on the back of his leg as he was also tangled up with center John Michael Schmit, Jr.
Prior to this game, Parsons called out teammates for their effort. The message got through as they've held the Giants to 26 yards on 24 rushing attempts. Parsons had two tackles, including one for a loss before exiting.
