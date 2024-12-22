Dallas Cowboys playoff hopes officially over thanks to Jayden Daniels heroics
The hopes went from slim to none for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite their 6-8 record, the Cowboys entered Week 16 with a small chance of making it into the NFL Playoffs.
A lot had to go their way during the final three weeks, staring with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Washington Commanders. That was a tough thing to root for, as Micah Parsons stated, and in the end, it didn't happen.
Philly took a commanding 21-7 lead despite losing Jalen Hurts after just four passing attempts. Backup QB Kenny Pickett filled in and had them in control before Jayden Daniels took over.
The Washington rookie caught fire, giving his team their first lead in the fourth quarter when he hit Olamide Zaccheaus for a 49-yard touchdown. That was his fourth touchdown of the game, but it wasn't the end.
Pickett got his team into range for a 50-yard field goal and a pick from Reed Blankenship nearly sealed the deal. That was until DeVonta Smith dropped a wide-open pass and the Eagles had to settle for another kick.
That left the door open for Daniels, who hit Jamison Crowder for his fifth touchdown. This time, he found his man from nine yards out with just six seconds to play.
Dallas can still secure a winning season but their year will end after the Week 18 showdown with Washington.
