Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players against Eagles in NFL Week 1

Highest graded #Cowboys from week one, per @PFF:



QB Dak Prescott - 90.0

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford - 83.6

S Malik Hooker - 76.3

S Donovan Wilson - 74.4

DE Marshawn Kneeland - 73.0

DT Osa Odighizuwa - 72.1

C Cooper Beebe - 70.4

CB Trevon Diggs - 70.2