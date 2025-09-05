Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players against Eagles in NFL Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys fell to 0-1 on the season following a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
Dallas was in the game until the very end, which was surprising for those who expected a blowout for Philly. Not only did they keep it close, but they might have pulled off the upset if not for multiple drops from CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys run defense posted insane stat in second half vs. Eagles
While Lamb has been a focal point for his miscues, the Cowboys did have a handful of players perform at a high level. According to PFF, the No. 1 performer for Dallas in Week 1 was quarterback Dak Prescott.
He secured a grade of 90.0 which looks much better than his stat line, which was impacted by the drops. Behind him was second-year tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who had an 83.6. That might be somewhat misleading since Spann-Ford played in just 10 snaps and recorded no statistics, but excelled in run blocking.
Three defenders follow Prescott and Spann-Ford with their starting safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson securing a 76.3 and 74.4 respectively.
The top five is rounded out by Marshawn Kneeland, who recorded the only sack of the game. Kneeland stood out both as a pass rusher and run defender, which is an excellent sign for their defensive line moving forward.
