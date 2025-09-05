Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players against Eagles in NFL Week 1

Which players stood out for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys fell to 0-1 on the season following a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Dallas was in the game until the very end, which was surprising for those who expected a blowout for Philly. Not only did they keep it close, but they might have pulled off the upset if not for multiple drops from CeeDee Lamb.

While Lamb has been a focal point for his miscues, the Cowboys did have a handful of players perform at a high level. According to PFF, the No. 1 performer for Dallas in Week 1 was quarterback Dak Prescott.

He secured a grade of 90.0 which looks much better than his stat line, which was impacted by the drops. Behind him was second-year tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who had an 83.6. That might be somewhat misleading since Spann-Ford played in just 10 snaps and recorded no statistics, but excelled in run blocking.

Three defenders follow Prescott and Spann-Ford with their starting safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson securing a 76.3 and 74.4 respectively.

The top five is rounded out by Marshawn Kneeland, who recorded the only sack of the game. Kneeland stood out both as a pass rusher and run defender, which is an excellent sign for their defensive line moving forward.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland after the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland after the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

