Dallas Cowboys run defense posted insane stat in second half vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said there are no moral victories, but that doesn't mean there weren't positives to take from the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
Not only did the Cowboys keep A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith from picking them apart, but they also figured out how to stop the run. After being gashed throughout the first half, Dallas came out following the weather delay and held superstar running back Saquon Barkley to one yard on seven attempts.
MORE: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gives his side of Jalen Carter spitting incident
Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger broke down their performance and was complimentary of the work done by Matt Eberflus' defense.
Baldinger said that after the lightning delay, the Cowboys played "the best run defense I have seen them play in years." He then broke down several plays, beginning with Kenny Clark blowing up blockers, which allowed linebacker Jack Sanborn to make the stop.
Baldinger referred to the defense as a "car crash" with everyone converging on the ball carrier.
Clark and Sanborn weren't the only ones to draw praise, either, with Baldinger giving credit to defensive ends Marshawn Kneeland and Sam Williams, as well as defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.
MORE: Cowboys' Mazi Smith ripped by Cris Collinsworth for being healthy scratch
Still, it was the praise for Clark that should give Jerry Jones the biggest smile despite suffering the loss. Jones took a lot of heat for trading Micah Parsons, but believes the Cowboys were able to shore up their run defense with the All-Pro Clark joining the D-line.
Early in the game, that didn't appear to be the case. However, holding Barkley to one yard on his final seven attempts suggests that the coaching staff began to figure out how to best utilize their defenders.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc