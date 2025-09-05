Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys run defense posted insane stat in second half vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys' run defense figured things out in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Randy Gurzi

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is tackled by Dallas Cowboys DE Sam Williams and CB Kaiir Elam.
Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is tackled by Dallas Cowboys DE Sam Williams and CB Kaiir Elam. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said there are no moral victories, but that doesn't mean there weren't positives to take from the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Not only did the Cowboys keep A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith from picking them apart, but they also figured out how to stop the run. After being gashed throughout the first half, Dallas came out following the weather delay and held superstar running back Saquon Barkley to one yard on seven attempts.

Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger broke down their performance and was complimentary of the work done by Matt Eberflus' defense.

Baldinger said that after the lightning delay, the Cowboys played "the best run defense I have seen them play in years." He then broke down several plays, beginning with Kenny Clark blowing up blockers, which allowed linebacker Jack Sanborn to make the stop.

Baldinger referred to the defense as a "car crash" with everyone converging on the ball carrier.

Clark and Sanborn weren't the only ones to draw praise, either, with Baldinger giving credit to defensive ends Marshawn Kneeland and Sam Williams, as well as defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

Still, it was the praise for Clark that should give Jerry Jones the biggest smile despite suffering the loss. Jones took a lot of heat for trading Micah Parsons, but believes the Cowboys were able to shore up their run defense with the All-Pro Clark joining the D-line.

Early in the game, that didn't appear to be the case. However, holding Barkley to one yard on his final seven attempts suggests that the coaching staff began to figure out how to best utilize their defenders.

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley carries the ball for a TD defended by Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and S Malik Hooker
Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley carries the ball for a TD defended by Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and S Malik Hooker. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
