Dallas Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb offers harsh self-assessment, vows improvement
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20, but they had ample opportunity to upset the defending champions on Thursday night.
Unfortunately, two huge drops from superstar wideout CeeDee Lamb kept them from pulling off the upset. It was a frustrating night overall for Lamb, who had 110 yards receiving but also dropped four passes.
MORE: Matt Eberflus needs to answer for inexcusable LB snap count in Cowboys' Week 1 loss
Following the game, Lamb called his performance "terrible," taking full blame. He said he prays for opportunities to make game-changing plays and vowed to improve.
“Honestly, I can’t point no fingers at nobody else. I take full accountability and everything else that comes with it," Lamb said via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"For me as a player, I pray for moments like that for the ball to come my way. Obviously for me to not come up with it, that stings a little bit. But I will tell you, if you think I’m not coming back (10) times harder than this, you got another thing coming.”
Lamb dismissed the notion that rust was a factor, saying his lack of preseason playtime had nothing to do with his dropped passes. Instead, he took full responsibility, saying, “I need to catch the damn ball.”
“That ain’t got nothing to do with what’s going on right now,” he said while standing in the middle of the visiting locker room. “I need to catch the damn ball.”
The Cowboys have a long break until their next game as they host the New York Giants on Sunday, Septembr 14. That will give Lamb ample time to regroup.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc