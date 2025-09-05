Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb offers harsh self-assessment, vows improvement

After dropping two passes on the final drive, CeeDee Lamb made no excuses but vowed to be better for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is unable to make a reception defended by Philadelphia Eagles CB Cooper DeJean.
Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is unable to make a reception defended by Philadelphia Eagles CB Cooper DeJean. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20, but they had ample opportunity to upset the defending champions on Thursday night.

Unfortunately, two huge drops from superstar wideout CeeDee Lamb kept them from pulling off the upset. It was a frustrating night overall for Lamb, who had 110 yards receiving but also dropped four passes.

Following the game, Lamb called his performance "terrible," taking full blame. He said he prays for opportunities to make game-changing plays and vowed to improve.

“Honestly, I can’t point no fingers at nobody else. I take full accountability and everything else that comes with it," Lamb said via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"For me as a player, I pray for moments like that for the ball to come my way. Obviously for me to not come up with it, that stings a little bit. But I will tell you, if you think I’m not coming back (10) times harder than this, you got another thing coming.”

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jakorian Bennett tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jakorian Bennett tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Lamb dismissed the notion that rust was a factor, saying his lack of preseason playtime had nothing to do with his dropped passes. Instead, he took full responsibility, saying, “I need to catch the damn ball.”

“That ain’t got nothing to do with what’s going on right now,” he said while standing in the middle of the visiting locker room. “I need to catch the damn ball.”

The Cowboys have a long break until their next game as they host the New York Giants on Sunday, Septembr 14. That will give Lamb ample time to regroup.

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

