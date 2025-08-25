Cowboys Country

Cowboys trade proposal would ship underachieving first-rounder to NFC West

An intriguing proposal for the Dallas Cowboys would ship former first-round pick Mazi Smith to the NFC West, where he would reunite with a former Cowboys captain.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have some interesting decisions to make before Tuesday afternoon's deadline for NFL teams to cut down to their 53-man rosters for the 2025-26 regular season.

Dallas has several players it could move before the deadline to simplify some decisions, including trading former first-round pick Mazi Smith, who has underwhelmed during his time with the Cowboys.

Smith has been inconsistent since entering the NFL and has not developed into the one-tech that the team had hoped when he was drafted out of Michigan, so a fresh start would be best for both sides.

That's why Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com suggests the Cowboys should trade Smith to the Seattle Seahawks, where he would be reunited with former teammate and defensive captain DeMarcus Lawrence.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In exchange for Smith, the Cowboys would receive a 2026 fifth-round pick. With the Cowboys' love for moving mid-to-late-round picks for offseason moves, it makes sense for both sides.

The move would also save Dallas some money.

"Dallas has played him regularly in the preseason, which hasn't been the case for its other prominent defensive tackles. There's not really a direct replacement for Smith on the active roster, but if the Cowboys don't think he will be used regularly, they might prefer to save the $4.5 million remaining on his deal and move on," Barnwell wrote.

"There's no timeline for veteran Seahawks tackle Johnathan Hankins to return from a back injury, creating a need for help on the interior. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald worked with Smith when the two were at Michigan in 2021. The Cowboys might have to kick in some money to get a deal done, but they could feel like they can bury the news about giving up on a first-round pick once they inevitably announce they've come to an agreement with star edge rusher Micah Parsons."

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow battle
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow battle / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Whether the Cowboys decide to move Smith remains to be seen, but it's definitely a move that the should be considering. And it would be a surprise if they aren't.

Published
