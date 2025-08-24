Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM
Dallas Cowboys fans have heard it their entire lives: No one takes bigger risks than the owner of America's Team, Jerry Jones.
As seen in the team's new Netflix documentary, Jones is still living off the high of making one of the greatest trades in NFL history that most of his new fans weren't born to witness.
However, as of late, the Cowboys really haven't been the risk takers that they like to be known as. Instead, it's the Philadelphia Eagles who are taking all the chances.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53-men
You know, the team that just won the Super Bowl, and has two championships and three appearances in the big game since the last time the Cowboys went?
On Sunday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles are still taking all the risks, hoping for another big award.
Schefter reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars are sending offensive tackle Fred Johnson back to his former team for a seventh-round pick.
MORE: Cowboys release veteran OT after pouring his heart out to fanbase
Johnson was with the Eagles this past season, and it appears the team can't get enough of his talents in Philadelphia -- especially after the offensive line struggled during the preseason finale.
A Cowboys team, which may need some depth up front on the offensive line, is seeing one of its most hated rivals do exactly what Dallas needs. Can we just get to Week 1 already?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
3 players Dallas Cowboys can't afford to leave off the 53-man roster
Cowboys must cut oft-injured veteran RB to keep Phil Mafah on 53-man roster
Micah Parsons' viral table incident to be handled by Cowboys 'internally'
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie